2019 Nissan Rogue

9,528 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Sport SV

Location

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

Certified

9,528KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6819716
  • Stock #: PD05950R
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP0KW527091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,528 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Brilliant Silver Metallic 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SV FWD 2.0L DOHC 25/32 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty

