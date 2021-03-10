Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

10,603 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

Sport S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

Sport S

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6819728
  2. 6819728
  3. 6819728
  4. 6819728
  5. 6819728
  6. 6819728
  7. 6819728
  8. 6819728
  9. 6819728
  10. 6819728
  11. 6819728
  12. 6819728
  13. 6819728
  14. 6819728
  15. 6819728
  16. 6819728
  17. 6819728
  18. 6819728
  19. 6819728
  20. 6819728
  21. 6819728
  22. 6819728
  23. 6819728
  24. 6819728
  25. 6819728
  26. 6819728
  27. 6819728
Contact Seller
Certified

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

10,603KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6819728
  • Stock #: D202616A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP7KW222297

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D202616A
  • Mileage 10,603 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! CARFAX One-Owner. Scarlet Ember Tintcoat 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport S FWD 2.0L DOHC 25/32 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2019 Chevrolet Color...
 36,374 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 50,372 KM
$22,997 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Rogue SL
 88,818 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory