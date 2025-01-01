$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Big Horn with Protection Group
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3HJ4KG613309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 70,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Billet Metallic
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
GVWR: 5 170 KG (11 400 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumb...
2019 RAM 3500