Menu
Account
Sign In
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

2019 RAM 3500

70,999 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 3500

Big Horn with Protection Group

Watch This Vehicle
12111182

2019 RAM 3500

Big Horn with Protection Group

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3HJ4KG613309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 70,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Billet Metallic
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
GVWR: 5 170 KG (11 400 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX 128,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT Sport with B&O Sound System for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT Sport with B&O Sound System 164,375 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation with Aftermarket Tires and Rims for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation with Aftermarket Tires and Rims 120,661 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 3500