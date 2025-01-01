Menu
2019 Subaru ASCENT

145,722 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru ASCENT

Limited

12296802

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Limited

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,722KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4WMAPD5K3456344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2590711
  • Mileage 145,722 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2019 Subaru ASCENT Limited for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Subaru ASCENT Limited 145,722 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Email Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2019 Subaru ASCENT