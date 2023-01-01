Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

43,185 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Nissan

306-691-0016

Standard Range

Standard Range

Location

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

306-691-0016

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9462877
  • Stock #: TP22004D

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Standard Range RWD *Ltd Avail*, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

