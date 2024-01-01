Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241

2019 Toyota 4Runner

39,998 KM

Details Description Features

$48,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$48,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,998KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR0K5693340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 39,998 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

Used 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT Stingray 70th anniversary for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT Stingray 70th anniversary 12,320 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Toyota 4Runner 39,998 KM $48,987 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 123,810 KM $24,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota 4Runner