Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota 4Runner

26,525 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 6664823
  2. 6664823
  3. 6664823
  4. 6664823
  5. 6664823
  6. 6664823
  7. 6664823
  8. 6664823
  9. 6664823
Contact Seller

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

26,525KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6664823
  • Stock #: 7940
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR0K5679583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,525 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2020 Hyundai Tucson
 19,978 KM
$28,499 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Highland...
 79,124 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma S...
 44,047 KM
$43,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory