$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5041740
  • Stock #: 6947
  • VIN: 2t1burhe9kc227102
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

