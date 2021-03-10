Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

24,453 KM

Details Description

$15,759

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

LE

Location

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

24,453KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6715910
  • Stock #: PD05880R
  • VIN: 5YFBURHE3KP923101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,453 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2019 Toyota Corolla LE FWD 1.8L I4 DOHC Dual VVT-i Odometer is 9176 miles below market average! 28/36 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

