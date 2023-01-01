2019 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 3 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10082874

10082874 Stock #: 80451

80451 VIN: 5TDDZRFH7KS918479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 60,380 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.