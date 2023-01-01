Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

54,711 KM

Details Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

HYBRID

Location

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,711KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124088
  • Stock #: 8069
  • VIN: 5TDDGRFH5KS062167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

