2019 Toyota Highlander

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 0 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10272180

10272180 Stock #: 8083

8083 VIN: 5TDJZRFH9KS960042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 68,014 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.