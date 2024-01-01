$36,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
2019 Toyota Highlander
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
104,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDZRFH2KS973616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 104,515 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
