2019 Toyota Highlander

37,380 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432285
  • Stock #: 8033
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH5KS705174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,380 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

