$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
29,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10027044
- Stock #: 2391101
- VIN: 2T3BWRFV4KW028302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2391101
- Mileage 29,690 KM
Vehicle Description
This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6