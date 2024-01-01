Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota RAV4

97,928 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 10915763
  2. 10915763
  3. 10915763
  4. 10915763
  5. 10915763
  6. 10915763
  7. 10915763
  8. 10915763
  9. 10915763
  10. 10915763
  11. 10915763
  12. 10915763
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BWRFV9KW008563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2490691
  • Mileage 97,928 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tundra SR5 for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2023 Toyota Tundra SR5 715 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 119,045 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 55370 KMS TRD OFF PACKAGE for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2021 Toyota 4Runner LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 55370 KMS TRD OFF PACKAGE 55,370 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4