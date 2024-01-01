$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
97,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3BWRFV9KW008563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2490691
- Mileage 97,928 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
2023 Toyota Tundra SR5 715 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 119,045 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota 4Runner LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 55370 KMS TRD OFF PACKAGE 55,370 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Moose Jaw Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2019 Toyota RAV4