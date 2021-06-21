Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

25,678 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 7373756
  2. 7373756
  3. 7373756
  4. 7373756
  5. 7373756
  6. 7373756
  7. 7373756
  8. 7373756
  9. 7373756
  10. 7373756
  11. 7373756
  12. 7373756
  13. 7373756
  14. 7373756
  15. 7373756
  16. 7373756
  17. 7373756
  18. 7373756
  19. 7373756
  20. 7373756
  21. 7373756
  22. 7373756
  23. 7373756
  24. 7373756
  25. 7373756
  26. 7373756
  27. 7373756
  28. 7373756
  29. 7373756
  30. 7373756
  31. 7373756
  32. 7373756
  33. 7373756
  34. 7373756
  35. 7373756
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

25,678KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7373756
  • Stock #: 7959
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV3KC034592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,678 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 48,798 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 108,976 KM
$31,499 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL
 52,996 KM
$37,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory