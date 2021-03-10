Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Sienna

24,131 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6717815
  2. 6717815
  3. 6717815
  4. 6717815
  5. 6717815
  6. 6717815
  7. 6717815
  8. 6717815
  9. 6717815
  10. 6717815
  11. 6717815
  12. 6717815
  13. 6717815
  14. 6717815
  15. 6717815
  16. 6717815
  17. 6717815
  18. 6717815
  19. 6717815
  20. 6717815
  21. 6717815
  22. 6717815
  23. 6717815
  24. 6717815
  25. 6717815
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,131KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6717815
  • Stock #: PD05881R
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC6KS994447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,131 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2019 Toyota Sienna LE 7 Passenger FWD 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC Odometer is 4324 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2019 KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars * 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2016 Ford Fusion Tit...
 40,099 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Pr...
 64,102 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L
 104,388 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory