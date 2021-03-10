Menu
2019 Toyota Yaris

14,880 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2019 Toyota Yaris

2019 Toyota Yaris

sedan L

2019 Toyota Yaris

sedan L

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,880KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6778478
  • Stock #: D210522A
  • VIN: 3MYDLBYV2KY516732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Silver 2019 Toyota Yaris L FWD 1.5L DOHC Odometer is 7857 miles below market average! 32/40 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

