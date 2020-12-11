2020 Ford EcoSport

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Cargo shade Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation System Trailer Wiring Harness Back-Up Camera DIAMOND WHITE Rear Parking Sensors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics PERIMETER ALARM Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Knee Air Bag A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting HD Radio Single stainless steel exhaust Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display WiFi Hotspot Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Cross-Traffic Alert 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Black Bodyside Cladding 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit GVWR: TBA Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 3.51 Axle Ratio Smart Device Integration Conventional Rear Cargo Access 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology 675w Regular Amplifier ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 6-Way Passenger Seat Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited Corrosion Years: 5 Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000 Drivetrain Years: 5 Roadside Assistance Years: 5 Basic Miles/km: 60,000 FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Basic Years: 3 Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000 Fuel Capacity: 51.5L 51.5 L Fuel Tank Tires: 205/50R17 AS BSW Requires Subscription Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

