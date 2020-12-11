2020 Ford EcoSport

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front license plate bracket
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Driver Restriction Features
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
Roadside Assistance Years: 5
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000
Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
