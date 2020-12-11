Menu
2020 Ford EcoSport

8,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2020 Ford EcoSport

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6349268
  • Stock #: S5489A
  • VIN: MAJ6S3KL7LC322981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Cargo shade
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Navigation System
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
DIAMOND WHITE
Rear Parking Sensors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
PERIMETER ALARM
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
HD Radio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
WiFi Hotspot
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Cross-Traffic Alert
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Black Bodyside Cladding
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
GVWR: TBA
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3.51 Axle Ratio
Smart Device Integration
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
675w Regular Amplifier
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4
6-Way Passenger Seat
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
Corrosion Years: 5
Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
Drivetrain Years: 5
Roadside Assistance Years: 5
Basic Miles/km: 60,000
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Basic Years: 3
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000
Fuel Capacity: 51.5L
51.5 L Fuel Tank
Tires: 205/50R17 AS BSW
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

