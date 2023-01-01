Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

54,237 KM

Details Description Features

Moose Jaw Nissan

306-691-0016

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

306-691-0016

54,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10078590
  • Stock #: P1184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,237 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" AT4, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moose Jaw Nissan

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

