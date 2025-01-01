Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

50,163 KM

Details Description Features

$53,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

12108509

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

Contact Seller

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,163KM
VIN 1GTU9FEL8LZ123395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 3205-B3065A
  • Mileage 50,163 KM

Vehicle Description

this automatic transmission vehicle offers a blend of performance and luxury. Located in Moose Jaw and sold by Knighthonda


it's ready for your next adventure.

FEATURES OF THE Sierra 1500 Denali
»» Luxurious Denali trim for premium feel
»» Advanced towing capabilities for heavy loads
»» Spacious cabin with modern design
»» High-quality build for durability

TRUCK FEATURES
»» Impressive towing capacity for all needs
»» Durable bed for heavy-duty tasks
»» Robust frame for enhanced stability
»» Off-road capabilities for diverse terrains

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Lane departure warning for safer travels
»» Forward collision alert for accident prevention
»» Blind spot monitoring for better visibility
»» Rear cross-traffic alert for safe reversing

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Powerful engine for strong performance
»» Automatic transmission for smooth shifting
»» Efficient fuel consumption for long drives
»» Reliable handling on various road conditions

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings
»» Ample legroom for all passengers
»» Easy access with keyless entry

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Advanced infotainment system for entertainment
»» Built-in navigation for easy directions
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Smartphone integration for seamless connectivity

CARGO SPACE
»» Generous bed space for large loads
»» Versatile storage options for convenience
»» Easy-to-use tailgate for loading ease
»» Ample room for all your gear

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Powerful towing capabilities for heavy loads
»» Comfortable ride with spacious interior
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» Modern technology for connectivity and entertainment

This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali's VIN is: 1GTU9FEL8LZ123395.


http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/GMC-Sierra_1500-2020-id11755836.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Discover the power and elegance of the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali
a certified used truck with a sophisticated grey exterior. With 50
163 km on the odometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

2020 GMC Sierra 1500