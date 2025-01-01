2020 GMC Sierra 1500

$53,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
$53,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 3205-B3065A
- Mileage 50,163 KM
Vehicle Description
this automatic transmission vehicle offers a blend of performance and luxury. Located in Moose Jaw and sold by Knighthonda
it's ready for your next adventure.
FEATURES OF THE Sierra 1500 Denali
»» Luxurious Denali trim for premium feel
»» Advanced towing capabilities for heavy loads
»» Spacious cabin with modern design
»» High-quality build for durability
TRUCK FEATURES
»» Impressive towing capacity for all needs
»» Durable bed for heavy-duty tasks
»» Robust frame for enhanced stability
»» Off-road capabilities for diverse terrains
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Lane departure warning for safer travels
»» Forward collision alert for accident prevention
»» Blind spot monitoring for better visibility
»» Rear cross-traffic alert for safe reversing
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Powerful engine for strong performance
»» Automatic transmission for smooth shifting
»» Efficient fuel consumption for long drives
»» Reliable handling on various road conditions
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings
»» Ample legroom for all passengers
»» Easy access with keyless entry
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Advanced infotainment system for entertainment
»» Built-in navigation for easy directions
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Smartphone integration for seamless connectivity
CARGO SPACE
»» Generous bed space for large loads
»» Versatile storage options for convenience
»» Easy-to-use tailgate for loading ease
»» Ample room for all your gear
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Powerful towing capabilities for heavy loads
»» Comfortable ride with spacious interior
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» Modern technology for connectivity and entertainment
This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali's VIN is: 1GTU9FEL8LZ123395.
