ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Forward collision warning system »» Lane departure warning with lane keep assist »» Blind-spot monitoring for safer lane changes »» Rearview camera for easy parking PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» Fuel-efficient engine for cost-effective drives »» Smooth automatic transmission »» Balanced handling for a comfortable ride »» Reliable performance with 63,442 km driven COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious interior for passenger comfort »» Heated front seats for cold weather »» Dual-zone automatic climate control »» Keyless entry and start for convenience TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Touchscreen infotainment system »» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls »» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration »» USB ports for device charging CARGO SPACE »» Ample trunk space for luggage »» Rear seats fold for extra cargo room »» Convenient storage compartments »» Easy access to cargo area WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Smooth and quiet ride »» User-friendly technology features »» Excellent fuel economy »» Comfortable seating for long drives This 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich sedan.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

63,589 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun

12039262

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,589KM
VIN KMHD84LF7LU973189

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 3205-PT25020B
  • Mileage 63,589 KM

reflecting its reliable performance. The Elantra Preferred Sun is designed to offer a comfortable and connected driving experience.

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Forward collision warning system
»» Lane departure warning with lane keep assist
»» Blind-spot monitoring for safer lane changes
»» Rearview camera for easy parking

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Fuel-efficient engine for cost-effective drives
»» Smooth automatic transmission
»» Balanced handling for a comfortable ride
»» Reliable performance with 63


442 km driven

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Heated front seats for cold weather
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control
»» Keyless entry and start for convenience

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Touchscreen infotainment system
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
»» USB ports for device charging

CARGO SPACE
»» Ample trunk space for luggage
»» Rear seats fold for extra cargo room
»» Convenient storage compartments
»» Easy access to cargo area

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and quiet ride
»» User-friendly technology features
»» Excellent fuel economy
»» Comfortable seating for long drives

This 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich sedan.


http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Hyundai-Elantra-2020-id11678762.html

efficiency
442 km on the odometer
available at Knighthonda in Moose Jaw
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun
is a certified used sedan that combines style
and modern features. With a sleek grey exterior and automatic transmission
this vehicle has 63

Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-XXXX

306-693-5959

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

2020 Hyundai Elantra