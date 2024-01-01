$20,990+ tax & licensing
Preferred Sun
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 3205-PT25020B
- Mileage 63,589 KM
Vehicle Description
reflecting its reliable performance. The Elantra Preferred Sun is designed to offer a comfortable and connected driving experience.
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Forward collision warning system
»» Lane departure warning with lane keep assist
»» Blind-spot monitoring for safer lane changes
»» Rearview camera for easy parking
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Fuel-efficient engine for cost-effective drives
»» Smooth automatic transmission
»» Balanced handling for a comfortable ride
»» Reliable performance with 63
442 km driven
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Heated front seats for cold weather
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control
»» Keyless entry and start for convenience
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Touchscreen infotainment system
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
»» USB ports for device charging
CARGO SPACE
»» Ample trunk space for luggage
»» Rear seats fold for extra cargo room
»» Convenient storage compartments
»» Easy access to cargo area
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and quiet ride
»» User-friendly technology features
»» Excellent fuel economy
»» Comfortable seating for long drives
This 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich sedan.
