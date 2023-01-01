$31,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Prairie Auto Sales
306-693-1207
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred | Local Trade | Amazing Fuel Economy
Location
Prairie Auto Sales
204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1
306-693-1207
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
120,652KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707227
- Stock #: H257706TM
- VIN: 5NMS3CAD8LH257706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Mileage 120,652 KM
Vehicle Description
2.4L GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
-
- Hill Descent Control
- Auto Start / Stop
- Select Drive Mode
- Backup Camera
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Seats w/ Lumbar Support
- Lane Detection System
- Locking Differential
- Adaptive Cruise Control
And Much More!
-
- 30 Day Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle (Under 200 000KM)
- Vehicle Lifetime 1/2 Price oil changes with every purchase
- 1 Year complimentary Road Hazard Protection
- 1 year of worry-free coverage with our complimentary insurance on finance contracts!
-
With all these amazing coverages, Standard with every purchase; have peace of mind that you can be confident in your next purchase with us. Stop in at Prairie Auto Sales today or send us a message and our amazing team will be happy to help!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Prairie Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Prairie Auto Sales
204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1