2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

120,652 KM

Details Description

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Prairie Auto Sales

306-693-1207

Preferred | Local Trade | Amazing Fuel Economy

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

120,652KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9707227
  • Stock #: H257706TM
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD8LH257706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 120,652 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe PREFERRED
2.4L GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
-
- Hill Descent Control
- Auto Start / Stop
- Select Drive Mode
- Backup Camera
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Seats w/ Lumbar Support
- Lane Detection System
- Locking Differential
- Adaptive Cruise Control
And Much More!
-
- 30 Day Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle (Under 200 000KM)
- Vehicle Lifetime 1/2 Price oil changes with every purchase
- 1 Year complimentary Road Hazard Protection
- 1 year of worry-free coverage with our complimentary insurance on finance contracts!
-
With all these amazing coverages, Standard with every purchase; have peace of mind that you can be confident in your next purchase with us. Stop in at Prairie Auto Sales today or send us a message and our amazing team will be happy to help!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

