<p> offers a sleek white exterior and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission with Sportmatic. With a powerful 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT engine and all-wheel drive</p> <p> this Sportage EX promises reliability and comfort for your journeys. FEATURES OF THE Sportage EX »» 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT engine »» 6-speed automatic transmission with Sportmatic »» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction »» Certified pre-owned for peace of mind ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Blind-spot monitoring for safer lane changes »» Rear cross-traffic alert for parking ease »» Lane departure warning for added security »» Forward collision warning for accident prevention PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 2.4L engine for robust performance »» All-wheel drive for versatile handling »» Efficient fuel consumption for longer drives »» Smooth automatic transmission for easy driving COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious interior for passenger comfort »» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings »» Power-adjustable drivers seat for optimal comfort »» Ample legroom for all passengers TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls »» Touchscreen infotainment system for easy access »» Smartphone integration for seamless connectivity »» USB ports for device charging CARGO SPACE »» Generous cargo capacity for all needs »» Split-folding rear seats for added space »» Convenient storage compartments for organization »» Easy-access rear hatch for loading ease WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Smooth and responsive driving experience »» Advanced safety features for peace of mind »» Comfortable and spacious interior »» Reliable performance and handling This 2020 Kia Sportage EXs VIN is: KNDPNCAC5L7791700.</p> <a href=http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Kia-Sportage-2020-id11746156.html>http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Kia-Sportage-2020-id11746156.html</a>

2020 Kia Sportage

84,879 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

EX

12106351

2020 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,879KM
VIN KNDPNCAC5L7791700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,879 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Kia-Sportage-2020-id11746156.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2020 Kia Sportage