2020 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,879 KM
Vehicle Description
offers a sleek white exterior and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission with Sportmatic. With a powerful 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT engine and all-wheel drive
this Sportage EX promises reliability and comfort for your journeys.
FEATURES OF THE Sportage EX
»» 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT engine
»» 6-speed automatic transmission with Sportmatic
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction
»» Certified pre-owned for peace of mind
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Blind-spot monitoring for safer lane changes
»» Rear cross-traffic alert for parking ease
»» Lane departure warning for added security
»» Forward collision warning for accident prevention
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.4L engine for robust performance
»» All-wheel drive for versatile handling
»» Efficient fuel consumption for longer drives
»» Smooth automatic transmission for easy driving
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior for passenger comfort
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized settings
»» Power-adjustable driver's seat for optimal comfort
»» Ample legroom for all passengers
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Touchscreen infotainment system for easy access
»» Smartphone integration for seamless connectivity
»» USB ports for device charging
CARGO SPACE
»» Generous cargo capacity for all needs
»» Split-folding rear seats for added space
»» Convenient storage compartments for organization
»» Easy-access rear hatch for loading ease
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and responsive driving experience
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» Comfortable and spacious interior
»» Reliable performance and handling
This 2020 Kia Sportage EX's VIN is: KNDPNCAC5L7791700.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
