2020 Lexus LX 570

58,125 KM

Details Description Features

$104,995

+ tax & licensing
$104,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2020 Lexus LX 570

2020 Lexus LX 570

2020 Lexus LX 570

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$104,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9562468
  Stock #: 8037
  VIN: JTJDY7AX0L4325420

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # 8037
  Mileage 58,125 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

