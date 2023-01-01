$104,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$104,995
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2020 Lexus LX 570
2020 Lexus LX 570
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$104,995
+ taxes & licensing
58,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9562468
- Stock #: 8037
- VIN: JTJDY7AX0L4325420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8037
- Mileage 58,125 KM
Vehicle Description
This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6