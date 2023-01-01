$56,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2020 Lexus RX 350
2020 Lexus RX 350
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
48,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10124085
- Stock #: 8068
- VIN: 2T2YZMDA7LC256807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8068
- Mileage 48,661 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6