2020 Lexus RX 350

48,661 KM

Details Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2020 Lexus RX 350

2020 Lexus RX 350

2020 Lexus RX 350

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10124085
  • Stock #: 8068
  • VIN: 2T2YZMDA7LC256807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8068
  • Mileage 48,661 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

