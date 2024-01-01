$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve with Elements, Co-Pilot360 PLUS and Dynamic Handling Pkgs
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
Used
66,998KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Roast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 66,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Reserve AWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
