2020 Nissan Altima

Certified

$19,998 + taxes & licensing 8 , 9 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6715814

6715814 Stock #: PD05742R

PD05742R VIN: 1N4BL4BV5LC114259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 8,926 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.