2020 Nissan Murano

46,543 KM

Details Description

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Platinum

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

Certified

46,543KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6716798
  • Stock #: PD05734
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2DJ8LN103520

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PD05734
  • Mileage 46,543 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gun Metallic 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum FWD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V CVT with Xtronic. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

