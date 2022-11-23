Menu
2020 Nissan Qashqai

19,559 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Location

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

19,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432279
  • Stock #: 8031
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CW8LW378017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,559 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

