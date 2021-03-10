2020 Nissan Rogue

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 8 , 3 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6819734

6819734 Stock #: PD05956R

PD05956R VIN: JN8AT2MT2LW006707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 8,390 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.