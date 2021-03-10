Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

7,163 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

S

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

7,163KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6819749
  Stock #: PD05962R
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT8LC720334

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PD05962R
  • Mileage 7,163 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gun Metallic 2020 Nissan Rogue S FWD 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 26/33 City/Highway MPG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

