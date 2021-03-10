Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Sentra

6,211 KM

Details Description

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Sentra

2020 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6715817
  2. 6715817
  3. 6715817
  4. 6715817
  5. 6715817
  6. 6715817
  7. 6715817
  8. 6715817
  9. 6715817
  10. 6715817
  11. 6715817
  12. 6715817
  13. 6715817
  14. 6715817
  15. 6715817
  16. 6715817
  17. 6715817
  18. 6715817
  19. 6715817
  20. 6715817
  21. 6715817
  22. 6715817
  23. 6715817
  24. 6715817
  25. 6715817
  26. 6715817
  27. 6715817
Contact Seller
Certified

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

6,211KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6715817
  • Stock #: PD05716R
  • VIN: 3N1AB8BV2LY214572

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PD05716R
  • Mileage 6,211 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Fresh Powder 2020 Nissan Sentra S FWD 2.0L DOHC CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim. 29/39 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 167 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2016 Ford Fusion Tit...
 40,099 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Pr...
 64,102 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L
 104,388 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory