2020 Nissan Versa

7,779 KM

Details Description

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2020 Nissan Versa

2020 Nissan Versa

S

2020 Nissan Versa

S

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

Certified

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

7,779KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6715844
  Stock #: PD05890R
  VIN: 3N1CN8DV0LL875947

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # PD05890R
  Mileage 7,779 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! Clean CARFAX. Fresh Powder 2020 Nissan Versa 1.6 S FWD 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 32/40 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

