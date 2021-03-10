Menu
2020 Nissan Versa

7,884 KM

Details Description

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2020 Nissan Versa

2020 Nissan Versa

S

2020 Nissan Versa

S

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

Certified

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

7,884KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6717974
  • Stock #: PD05615R
  • VIN: 3N1CN8DV7LL871054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,884 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Super Black Metallic 2020 Nissan Versa 1.6 S FWD 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 32/40 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

