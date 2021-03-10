2020 Nissan Versa

Certified

$14,998 + taxes & licensing 7 , 8 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6717974

6717974 Stock #: PD05615R

PD05615R VIN: 3N1CN8DV7LL871054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 7,884 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.