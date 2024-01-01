$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
Used
106,924KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHM5LN259171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,924 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
GVWR: 3 265 KGS (7 200 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Common Rail Diesel Badge 250 Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 265 kgs (7 200 lbs) Thermal Rear Axle
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rear Ventilated Seats Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning...
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
