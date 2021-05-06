Menu
2020 RAM 2500

6,299 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

Limited

2020 RAM 2500

Limited

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7126366
  • Stock #: P3357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
UPFITTER ELECTRONIC MODULE (VSIM)
220-Amp Alternator
Smart Device Integration
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
Deployable Bed Step
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
Adaptive Steering System
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Trailer Reverse Guidance Adaptive Steering System Forward Collision Warn w/Ac...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Diese...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HM -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
MOPAR DOT-CERT ROADSIDE SAFETY KIT -inc: 3 Reflecting Triangles Spare Fuses 2 Red Vinyl Flags DOT-Certified Fire Extinguisher
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Black Wheel Centre Hub Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper Black Exterior Badging Tow Hooks Body-Colour Grille Surround ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

