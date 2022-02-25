$CALL+ tax & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2020 RAM 3500
Laramie
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
8,669KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8341215
- Stock #: P3524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Deployable Running Boards
Spray-in bedliner
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Clearance Lamps
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
Granite Crystal Metallic
220-Amp Alternator
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 12.0" Single Rear Wheel Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Trailer Reverse Guidance Power Convex Au...
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) ...
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adju...
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation...
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Polished Aluminum GVWR...
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8