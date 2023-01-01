2020 Toyota C-HR

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 2 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10154970

10154970 Stock #: 2391332

2391332 VIN: JTNKHMBX9L1062994

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 27,255 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.