$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,203KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX3L1085834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 29,203 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
2022 Ford Escape Titanium 76,536 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 29,203 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 450h 90,878 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Moose Jaw Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2020 Toyota C-HR