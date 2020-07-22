Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

11,245 KM

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

11,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5601567
  • Stock #: 6954
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE5LP014626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,245 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

