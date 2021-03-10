Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

16,107 KM

Details Description

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

16,107KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6778523
  Stock #: D210647A
  VIN: JTDS4RCE7LJ031835

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 16,107 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2020 Toyota Corolla SE FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 31/40 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2020 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

