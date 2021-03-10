+ taxes & licensing
306-693-4605
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3
306-693-4605
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2020 Toyota Corolla SE FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 31/40 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2020 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3