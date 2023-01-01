$38,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
26,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV7LW101726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,964 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
