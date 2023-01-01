$29,994+ tax & licensing
$29,994
+ taxes & licensing
Prairie Auto Sales
306-693-1207
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LT | Accident Free | Easy Finance
74,411KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707224
- Stock #: 029560PM
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST0MF029560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Stock # 029560PM
- Mileage 74,411 KM
Vehicle Description
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
--- ACCIDENT FREE! ---
-
- Power Seats w/ Lumbar Support
- Dual Climate Control
- Bluetooth / Hands Free Mode
- Heated Seats
- Backup Camera
- Auto Start / Stop
- Cruise Control
And More!
-
- 30 Day Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle (Under 200 000KM)
- Vehicle Lifetime 1/2 Price oil changes with every purchase
- 1 Year complimentary Road Hazard Protection
- 1 year of worry-free coverage with our complimentary insurance on finance contracts!
-
With all these amazing coverages, Standard with every purchase; have peace of mind that you can be confident in your next purchase with us. Stop in at Prairie Auto Sales today or send us a message and our amazing team will be happy to help!
