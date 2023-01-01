$CALL+ tax & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2021 Dodge Charger
R/T Daytona
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10619403
- Stock #: P4025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torred
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, R/T RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
TorRed
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TIRES: 245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
Requires Subscription
DAYTONA EDITION -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler Front Heated Seats Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge Satin Black Vinyl Decals Daytona Instrument Panel Badge ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic R/T Badge Trailer Sway Control
WHEELS: 20" X 9" LOW GLOSS GRANITE CRYSTAL
BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS (YL) -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Bifunctional HID Projector Headlamps Front & Rear Map Pocket LED Lamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8