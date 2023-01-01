2021 Dodge Charger

Listing ID: 10619403

10619403 Stock #: P4025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Torred

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics TorRed Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TIRES: 245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD) Requires Subscription DAYTONA EDITION -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler Front Heated Seats Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge Satin Black Vinyl Decals Daytona Instrument Panel Badge ... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic R/T Badge Trailer Sway Control WHEELS: 20" X 9" LOW GLOSS GRANITE CRYSTAL BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS (YL) -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Bifunctional HID Projector Headlamps Front & Rear Map Pocket LED Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.