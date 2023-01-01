Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

0 KM

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

R/T Daytona

R/T Daytona

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10619403
  • Stock #: P4025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torred
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, R/T RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
TorRed
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TIRES: 245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
Requires Subscription
DAYTONA EDITION -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler Front Heated Seats Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge Satin Black Vinyl Decals Daytona Instrument Panel Badge ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic R/T Badge Trailer Sway Control
WHEELS: 20" X 9" LOW GLOSS GRANITE CRYSTAL
BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS (YL) -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Bifunctional HID Projector Headlamps Front & Rear Map Pocket LED Lamps

Buy From Home Available

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

