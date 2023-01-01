$CALL+ tax & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2021 Dodge Durango
Citadel
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
87,547KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9933152
- Stock #: T2328A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 87,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Citadel AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Rear Seat Video System Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video
2ND-ROW CONSOLE W/ARMREST & STORAGE -inc: USB Charging Port in Console 2nd Row 12-Volt Aux Power Outlet 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Full Console Rear Illuminated Cup Holders
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Trailer Brake Control Full-Size Spare Tire 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Steel Spare Wheel
19 HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 825-Watt Amplifier
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Single Speed on Demand Transfer Case
