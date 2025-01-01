Menu
and advanced technology with the certified pre-owned 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium Hybrid. This SUV offers a seamless driving experience with its ECVT transmission and 2.5L IVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 hybrid engine. With only 42,817 km on the odometer, this accident-free vehicle promises reliability and performance. FEATURES OF THE Escape Hybrid Titanium Hybrid »» Certified pre-owned with comprehensive inspection »» Advanced hybrid technology for fuel efficiency »» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction »» Sleek silver exterior for a modern look ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Adaptive cruise control for stress-free driving »» Blind-spot monitoring for added safety »» Lane-keeping assist to prevent drifting »» Pre-collision assist with automatic braking PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» Hybrid engine for reduced fuel consumption »» ECVT transmission for smooth acceleration »» All-wheel drive for superior handling »» Efficient 2.5L engine for optimal power COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort »» Power-adjustable drivers seat for easy customization »» Heated front seats for cold weather comfort »» Ample legroom for all passengers TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» SYNC 3 infotainment system for seamless connectivity »» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility »» Voice-activated navigation for easy guidance »» Premium audio system for superior sound CARGO SPACE »» Spacious cargo area for all your needs »» 60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexibility »» Hands-free liftgate for easy access »» Ample storage compartments for organization WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Excellent fuel efficiency for long trips »» Comfortable and spacious interior »» Advanced safety features for peace of mind »» User-friendly technology for easy operation This 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium Hybrids VIN is: 1FMCU9DZ6MUA44304. Enjoy the benefits of a hybrid vehicle with this exceptional SUV.

2021 Ford Escape

42,817 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

Hybrid TITANIUM HYBRID

12106360

2021 Ford Escape

Hybrid TITANIUM HYBRID

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,817KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ6MUA44304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Style
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency
located in Moose Jaw and sold by Knighthonda
817 km on the odometer

Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

2021 Ford Escape