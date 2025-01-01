$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
Hybrid TITANIUM HYBRID
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,817 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV offers a seamless driving experience with its ECVT transmission and 2.5L IVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 hybrid engine.
With only 42,817 KM, this accident-free vehicle promises reliability and performance.
this accident-free vehicle promises reliability and performance.
FEATURES OF THE Escape Hybrid Titanium Hybrid
»» Certified pre-owned with comprehensive inspection
»» Advanced hybrid technology for fuel efficiency
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced traction
»» Sleek silver exterior for a modern look
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Adaptive cruise control for stress-free driving
»» Blind-spot monitoring for added safety
»» Lane-keeping assist to prevent drifting
»» Pre-collision assist with automatic braking
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Hybrid engine for reduced fuel consumption
»» ECVT transmission for smooth acceleration
»» All-wheel drive for superior handling
»» Efficient 2.5L engine for optimal power
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
»» Power-adjustable driver's seat for easy customization
»» Heated front seats for cold weather comfort
»» Ample legroom for all passengers
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» SYNC 3 infotainment system for seamless connectivity
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
»» Voice-activated navigation for easy guidance
»» Premium audio system for superior sound
CARGO SPACE
»» Spacious cargo area for all your needs
»» 60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexibility
»» Hands-free liftgate for easy access
»» Ample storage compartments for organization
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Excellent fuel efficiency for long trips
»» Comfortable and spacious interior
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
»» User-friendly technology for easy operation
This 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium Hybrid's VIN is: 1FMCU9DZ6MUA44304. Enjoy the benefits of a hybrid vehicle with this exceptional SUV.
Vehicle Features
