Menu
Account
Sign In
XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

2021 Ford F-150

66,720 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

XL with STX Appearance Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XL with STX Appearance Pkg

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
66,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 66,720 KM

Vehicle Description

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 994 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

Used 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT, Chrome Appearance Pkg for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT, Chrome Appearance Pkg 144,009 KM $36,987 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XL with STX Appearance Pkg for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Ford F-150 XL with STX Appearance Pkg 61,307 KM $45,987 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat with Platinum Pkg for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat with Platinum Pkg 189,665 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150