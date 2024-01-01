Menu
Account
Sign In
Key Features: 12 LCD Productivity Screen (In Gauge Cluster) Multi-Contour Seats (Massaging) Wireless Charging Pad Extended Power Deployable Running Boards Heated Rear Seats Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control B&O Unleashed Sound System with 19 Speakers and Sub Heated Steering Wheel and Powered Tilt/Telescopic Adjustment Led Headlamps and Fog Lamps Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert 360 Degree Camera Power Tailgate Extended Power Deployable Running Boards Active Park Assist with Prep Kit Ford introduces the 14th generation of the F-series with the re-design of the 2021 F-150. At first you will notice the bold new exterior and then the impressive all-new interior with more style, functionality, and storage than before. The new F-150 offers 6 trim lines and 6 engine choices (including the 3.5L PowerBoost Full Hybrid) to go with a long list of configurations for any job or lifestyle. F-150 has been the best-selling truck in Canada for 54 years straight because its basically the Swiss army knife of vehicles. Customize your cab size, box size and towing capabilities for any lifestyle or job and come for a test drive to learn why Ford still dominates this market segment.

2021 Ford F-150

46,394 KM

Details Description

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

  1. 11489534
  2. 11489534
  3. 11489534
  4. 11489534
  5. 11489534
  6. 11489534
  7. 11489534
  8. 11489534
  9. 11489534
  10. 11489534
  11. 11489534
  12. 11489534
  13. 11489534
  14. 11489534
  15. 11489534
  16. 11489534
  17. 11489534
  18. 11489534
  19. 11489534
  20. 11489534
  21. 11489534
  22. 11489534
Contact Seller

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,394KM
VIN 1FTFW1E84MFB57708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:

12" LCD Productivity Screen (In Gauge Cluster)
Multi-Contour Seats (Massaging)
Wireless Charging Pad
Extended Power Deployable Running Boards
Heated Rear Seats
Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
B&O Unleashed Sound System with 19 Speakers and Sub
Heated Steering Wheel and Powered Tilt/Telescopic Adjustment
Led Headlamps and Fog Lamps
Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert
360 Degree Camera
Power Tailgate
Extended Power Deployable Running Boards
Active Park Assist with Prep Kit


Ford introduces the 14th generation of the F-series with the re-design of the 2021 F-150. At first you will notice the bold new exterior and then the impressive all-new interior with more style, functionality, and storage than before. The new F-150 offers 6 trim lines and 6 engine choices (including the 3.5L PowerBoost Full Hybrid) to go with a long list of configurations for any job or lifestyle. F-150 has been the best-selling truck in Canada for 54 years straight because its basically the Swiss army knife of vehicles. Customize your cab size, box size and towing capabilities for any lifestyle or job and come for a test drive to learn why Ford still dominates this market segment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Ford

Used 2014 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2014 Ford Focus Titanium 208,651 KM $9,006 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 LIMITED W/REMOTE START & A/C SEATS for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2016 Ford F-150 LIMITED W/REMOTE START & A/C SEATS 175,601 KM $33,802 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 151,108 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Moose Jaw Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-0651

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150