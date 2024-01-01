$61,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
2021 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
$61,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 46,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
12" LCD Productivity Screen (In Gauge Cluster)
Multi-Contour Seats (Massaging)
Wireless Charging Pad
Extended Power Deployable Running Boards
Heated Rear Seats
Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
B&O Unleashed Sound System with 19 Speakers and Sub
Heated Steering Wheel and Powered Tilt/Telescopic Adjustment
Led Headlamps and Fog Lamps
Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert
360 Degree Camera
Power Tailgate
Extended Power Deployable Running Boards
Active Park Assist with Prep Kit
Ford introduces the 14th generation of the F-series with the re-design of the 2021 F-150. At first you will notice the bold new exterior and then the impressive all-new interior with more style, functionality, and storage than before. The new F-150 offers 6 trim lines and 6 engine choices (including the 3.5L PowerBoost Full Hybrid) to go with a long list of configurations for any job or lifestyle. F-150 has been the best-selling truck in Canada for 54 years straight because its basically the Swiss army knife of vehicles. Customize your cab size, box size and towing capabilities for any lifestyle or job and come for a test drive to learn why Ford still dominates this market segment.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Moose Jaw Ford
Email Moose Jaw Ford
Moose Jaw Ford
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-693-0651